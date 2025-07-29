3D Systems announces full commercial launch of FDA-cleared NextDent Jetted Denture Solution in USA

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems jetted dentures

3D Systems has announced the full commercial launch of its NextDent Jetted Denture Solution in the United States.

The NextDent Jetted Denture Solution was initially launched in early 2024 and received FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2024. These jetted, monolithic dentures utilise multiple materials in a single printing process, delivering 'durable and long-wear' prosthetics to patients, according to 3D Systems.

Foundational to 3D Systems’ NextDent Jetted Denture Solution is the new NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer. This printer has been designed to enable the rapid production of patient-specific dentures that are fully cured and safe to handle without the need for additional post-curing steps. To complement the NextDent 300, 3D Systems’ materials scientists have developed the NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base material. When used in the NextDent 300 printer, these FDA-cleared materials are able to deliver the ;desired tooth rigidity and gum support,; with both having 'outstanding aesthetics', along with a denture toughness that helps prevent premature failure.

Over the last few months, 3D Systems previewed the NextDent Jetted Denture Solution with select leading dental labs in the United States. With this beta testing now complete, the company is taking orders in the U.S. for the NextDent 300 printer, which will be manufactured in its South Carolina manufacturing facility. The first units are targeted for shipment in August 2025. European and Asian market releases are anticipated to follow, once the regional regulatory approvals are fully complete.

3D Systems’ President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves said: “Our consistent investment in this revolutionary dental technology has culminated in an outstanding denture product, delivered to the patient much faster and with better manufacturing economics, to meet the rapidly growing demand for essential dental care over a patient’s entire lifetime. FDA-cleared, and manufactured to the highest quality standards, dental professionals can stand behind this product with the confidence that they are providing the best care in meeting their patients’ unique needs each day.”

3D Systems says that the ability to manufacture single-piece, dual material dentures in a 'continuous flow print process' with no post-print curing required delivers 'unparalleled production speeds and efficiencies.' This, the company, says will result in shorter lead times and a better return on investment when compared to 'traditional manufacturing methods or even other 3D printing technologies on the market today.'

“It’s rewarding for our team to see our complete NextDent Jetted Denture Solution officially in the market,” said Stijn Hanssen, Director, Dental Solutions at 3D Systems. “3D Systems is known as a pioneer in digital dentistry solutions. Our monolithic jetted denture solution is a truly unique market offering, fusing innovative materials, 3D printing technology, software, and applications expertise. This complete workflow is engineered for high-volume production, providing unparalleled accuracy and repeatability at a lower total cost of operation. Throughout our extensive beta testing, we’re seeing our manufacturing customers produce a full one-piece denture solution with over 50% less manual labor than using traditional means. From a speed of delivery perspective, the digital workflow, including the NextDent 300 printer, can produce a final product in one day compared to a five-day turnaround from traditional production methods. This combination of dramatically reduced fulfillment times and labor costs, with a superior product for the patient represents a big step forward for the dental industry. I am excited to see how this solution will not only transform how dental labs operate, but also how it will transform the patient experience.”

“After trying the new NextDent 300, I cannot see the future of any dental lab without one of these in each and every one,” added Joshua Williams, General Manager at GPS DIGITAL RPD. “From my perspective, this printer checks all the boxes twice. You save so much time not having to assemble your dentures in multiple parts, and don’t need to use caustic solutions to post-process them. The NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base materials have so many colour options to give a great life-like appearance. Most importantly, the finished dentures bounce when dropped in the sink as opposed to shattering. 3D Systems makes it so easy with supports that melt off and a simple dust free wash to remove the bit of residue before pumice and polish. We produced a batch of 15 dentures and found this workflow to be very streamlined—300% faster than doing dentures with an analog workflow and 120% faster than using a resin printer to print the dentures in two parts (base and teeth separately).”