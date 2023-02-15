3D Systems introduces new 3D printing solution for jewellery manufacturing, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus

× Expand 3D Systems

3D Systems has announced the availability of the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, a new solution that is specifically designed to produce complex, high-quality, pure wax 3D printed jewellery patterns.

The company says the system can produce high-resolution 100% wax casting patterns in hours.

The new machine enables patterns that require less finishing, reducing precious metal waste. This allows for the ‘quick and cost-effective’ creation, iteration, and production of all jewellery styles, including complex geometries, according to 3D Systems.

3D Systems says that the requirement for manual polishing can present a ‘significant’ strain on resources, both talent and materials, negatively affecting profitability. To overcome this challenge, the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus 3D printer includes a new ZHD print mode which delivers up to 2x improvement in vertical resolution without an increase in wax material consumption.

The resulting surface finish reduces the need for manual polishing of final parts, minimising gold loss which can positively impact profitability according to 3D Systems. The reduced need for polishing allows for customers to produce increasingly complex designs.

In a press release announcing the new solution, 3D Systems said that the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus is engineered to help customers increase throughput by up to 25% compared to currently available solutions.

The new printer 3D prints in Visijet 100% wax materials to print true-to-CAD and fine feature definition jewellery patterns with sharp edges and crisp details according to the company. Visijet wax melts like standard casting waxes, with zero ash content for defect-free castings. The material is durable for handling and casting fine features, and high contrast colours allow for easy dine detail visualisation. Meanwhile, 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint software capabilities allow users to streamline file-to-pattern workflow.

“Producing jewellery requires the ability to bring complex, creative designs to life,” said Scott Anderson, Vice President, Segment Leader at 3D Systems. “The global jewellery additive manufacturing market is estimated at over $2 billion and is growing quickly due to the increased productivity, quality, flexibility, and design freedom enabled by this technology.

“Today, we’re excited to announce the ProJet MJP 2500W Plus, with increased resolution and productivity that is unmatched in the industry. This innovation allows our customers to deliver exceptional design styles, while reducing pattern production time and operational costs, meeting the demands of a mass-customisation environment. Coupled with the reliable and repeatable direct casting of our 100% wax solution, users will be able to achieve cost-effective, high-quality casting patterns with quick turnaround and high throughput.”

Last year, co-founder and co-CEO of 3D printed jewellery company THEFUTUREOFJEWELRY Casey Melvin, was a guest on the TCT Additive Insight podcast, where she talked about developing a platform that allows customers to easily customise and create personalised jewellery products at a more accessible price point.

