3D Systems launches NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer at LMT Lab Day

3D Systems is set to introduce its NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer and preview solutions for night guards and direct printed aligners at this week's LMT Lab Day 2025 event in Chicago.

The company will also showcase its NextDent Jetted Denture Solution for multi-material monolithic dentures.

Last year, 3D Systems announced an expanded focus and technology roadmap for the dental industry, which included the launch of direct printed aligners and night guard applications. It also received FDA 510(k) clearance for its NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base materials in September.

At LMT Lab Day, the company intends to update the dental market on each of these developments, while debuting the NextDent 300 MultiJet system. This printer is considered 'foundational' to its multi-material, monolithic jetted denture solution and is said to facilitate the rapid production of patient-specific dentures that are 'fully cured and safe to handle without the need for additional post-curing steps.' When the NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base are teamed with the new printer, 3D Systems suggests the products can deliver dentures with improved performance and aesthetics, resulting in a superior patient experience. The company also says its jetting technology can enable a full build of 15 arches in nine hours.

General availability of the NextDent 300 MultiJet system is expected in Q3 of this year, with pre-orders already being taken. The company expects night guards to become an important element of its dental technology portfolio towards the end of 2025, while the direct printing of clear aligner products should be ready for launch next year.

“3D Systems has been a pioneer in digital dentistry for years, establishing itself as an industry leader,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems. “Additive manufacturing is poised for widespread adoption across all dental applications — to straighten, protect, repair and replace teeth — and we're perfectly positioned to capitalise on this growth. Our decades of experience developing specialised dental materials and 3D printing technology along with our deep applications expertise will allow us to bring a full spectrum of high-volume production solutions to market in the coming years. We're committed to this expansion and are working closely with key players in every dental product category to accelerate the availability of these advancements.”