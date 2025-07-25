3D Systems shuts down Systemic Bio 3D bioprinting business

Expand Systemic Bio

3D Systems has shut down the Systemic Bio bioprinting subsidiary it launched in September 2022.

Taci Pereira, who was operating as the subsidiary's CEO, announced the closure of the business via a blog posted on Substack.

3D Systems set up the business three years ago to focus on the application of advanced bioprinting technologies to pharmaceutical drug discovery and development, 'accelerating new drug development, reducing costs, and reduce or eliminating the need for animal testing.'

The company was born from 3D Systems' acquisition of Allevi, a company that specialised in 3D bioprinters, biomaterials and specialised laboratory software. Pereira, an employee of Allevi, went from scientist to CSO in three years, and eventually pitched an idea internally at the company to form a company that would build production-scale bioprinted tissue models. Between 2022 and 2025, a team of 30 operated in a 15,000 square-foot lab, developed the human vascularised integrated organ systems (h-VIOS) platform, built a family of seven patents and developed a manufacturing facility with capacity to bioprint 6,000 vascularized hydrogels per month.

Despite this progress, Pereira confirmed this week that a decision was made earlier in the month to close the business, with 3D Systems 'laser-focused on profitability' and no longer able to 'hold this cost-intensive bet.'

In her blog post, Pereira remarked that 'None of what we built would have been possible without [the] dedication and belief [of the team]' and thanked 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves, founder Chuck Hull, and former 3D Systems EVP Menno Ellis for their support.

"I’m taking a moment to pause, reflect, and recharge after 12 years of going nonstop - navigating immigration challenges, a pandemic, and the realities of building deep tech from the ground up," Pereira wrote. "But this isn’t the end. It’s the space between chapters. The mission remains. The vision for better, human-relevant drug development is clearer than ever. And I’ll be back soon - more focused, more experienced, with several battle scars, but even more determined."