3DEO adds early-stage Design for Additive Manufacturing as core service

Oliver Johnson 3DEO

Los Angeles-based metal 3D printing company 3DEO is introducing advanced end-to-end design and engineering services to assist product and engineering teams across all industries, specialising in medical devices, industrial equipment, aerospace and consumer products.

3DEO will now include early-stage DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing) as part of its 3D printing technology service, allowing the company to solve customer needs at any stage of the production lifecycle, with the ultimate goal of production at scale.

“3DEO is a company built on the pillars of innovation, by innovators and for innovators,” said Matt Sand, president and co-founder of 3DEO. “This evolution in service offerings positions us as a premier, highly differentiated partner. We are unique not only because of the services we offer, but because our 3D printing platform is built with patented, proprietary technology.”

The company aims to use its customisable technology platform to help customers solve the hardest of engineering challenges. It is one of the only end-to-end design and manufacturing services that uses its own proprietary technology platform to provide high-quality parts that are consistent from first articles through to production at scale.

Over the past year, 3DEO has won industry awards for its components, designs and material properties, including the recent TCT Consumer Product Application Award for its 3D printed production razor manufactured for Blackland Razors – “The Era.”

Sand added: “Adding design and engineering services seemed only natural to answer the call of our customers that need expertise in designing for additive manufacturing to gain a competitive advantage with innovative designs and breakthrough products.”

