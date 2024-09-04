3DEO appoints Scott Dennis as new CEO

Expand 3DEO

3DEO has appointed former D&K Engineering chief executive Scott Daniels as its new CEO, succeeding the company's co-founder Matt Petros.

According to the company, this leadership change 'marks an exciting new chapter' for the company. Petros will remain a significant shareholder of 3DEO.

With a strong background in mechanical and biomedical engineering, as well as a successful track record in product realisation, 3DEO say Dennis has consistently demonstrated his ability to reduce the risks associated with bringing breakthrough products to market. At D&K Engineering, he led the growth into a global organisation having initially founded the company.

“I am thrilled to join 3DEO and lead this exceptional team,” said Dennis. “We are committed to offering our customers innovative design and manufacturing solutions, centred around harnessing the power of additive manufacturing. Our goal is to unlock significant performance improvements not only in individual components but also in full assemblies and subsystems by leveraging additive-enabled technologies such as 3DEO’s Intelligent Layering process. This approach, driven by 3DEO's deep expertise in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), allows us to revolutionize product development and create breakthrough value for our customers.”

Petros added: “3DEO has always been about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in manufacturing. Under Scott’s leadership, I believe the company is well-positioned to accelerate its innovation trajectory and continue setting new industry standards. Scott’s experience in engineering and product realisation, coupled with his proven ability to scale operations, makes him the perfect choice to lead 3DEO into the future. [He] brings a unique combination of strategic vision, technical expertise, and operational excellence to 3DEO. His leadership will ensure that we continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge additive solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.”