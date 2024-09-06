3DEO secures $3.5m funding from Mizuho Bank

3DEO has secured 3.5 million USD in funding from Mizuho Bank, a Japanese financial institution.

The ‘significant strategic investment’ is said to highlight a shared vision for the future of manufacturing and the potential of 3DEO’s proprietary Intelligent Layering technology.

Mizuho Bank has also established a ‘Transition Investment Facility’, which is aimed at promoting sustainability and innovation in various sectors. The organisation joins the likes of IHI Aerospace, the Development Bank of Japan, and Seiko Epson Corporation in investing in 3DEO this year.

“We are honoured to receive this investment from Mizuho Bank, a partner that recognises the transformative potential of our technology,” said Scott Dennis, CEO of 3DEO. “This collaboration will not only accelerate our growth, but also enable us to further integrate advanced AM capabilities into critical manufacturing sectors.”

Dennis was announced as the new CEO of 3DEO earlier this week, assuming the role after founder Matt Petros stepped back from the position. Commenting on his appointment, Dennis noted that the company’s goal will be to ‘unlock significant performance improvements’ in parts, assemblies and subsystems using the Intelligent Layering process and the company’s Design for Additive Manufacturing expertise.

3DEO’s Intelligent Layering process has been designed to enable medium-to-high volume metal part production. The process spreads a thin layer of metal powder onto a build tray, applies binder over the entire layer, and then uses a micro end mill to cut into the bound powder at the perimeter of all layer features. From there on, the process is akin to a layer-by-layer CNC operation, creating a green part that is then sintered in a furnace.