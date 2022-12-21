3DPRINTUK announces "major milestone" ISO 9001:2015 accreditation

× Expand 3DPRINTUK achieves ISO 9001:201 accreditation

3DPRINTUK has announced it has reached a "major milestone" after being awarded ISO 9001:2015 accreditation at its London-based 3D printing facility.

The additive manufacturing service provider recently passed Stage 2 of the ISO 9001:2015 standard audit with zero findings, affirming the highest quality assurance and validation for its polymer 3D printed parts.

Nick Allen, CEO of 3DPRINTUK, commented: “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a major milestone. I am so proud of the whole team, and flattered to get the feedback from the BSI auditor, who commented that the 3DPRINTUK Quality Management System (QMS) was ‘the one of best QMS I’ve ever seen.’

“This accreditation does not change anything in our day-to-day operations at 3DPRINTUK because quality has always been at the heart of what we do. But it does mean that our customers have an important guarantee about the quality of their parts. From 2023 ALL orders will be officially processed against the ISO 9001:2015 standard — even though that has been happening in practice for a long time, already.”

Alessandro Catania, Quality and Compliance Manager at 3DPRINTUK added: “It is really gratifying after going through the extensive ISO 9001:2015 process to be notified that there are zero findings. Quality and quality assurance are a central feature of all of the manufacturing and production services that we offer. And now we can prove it. By achieving ISO 9001 certification, we can demonstrate that all of our systems, processes and procedures meet the high demands that this certification requires for all of our 3D printed parts.”

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard and key benchmark for managing quality, and was awarded to 3DPRINTUK by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

3DPRINTUK specialises in low volume, on-demand production of 3D printed parts made with EOS selective laser sintering and HP Multi Jet Fusion polymer technologies, including finishing and colouring capabilities from post-processing specialist DyeMansion. According to a press release announcing the ISO 9001 accreditation, the company says it expects to announce new additions and product launches in early 2023.

