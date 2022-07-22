3DQue puts additive manufacturing on autopilot with AutoPrint3D

× Expand 3DQue AutoPrint3D

3DQue Systems Inc. has announced a new system called AutoPrint3D, which it says is the first plug and play 3D printer automation system that works with any Marlin-based printer.

The system is powered by 3DQue’s Quinly software, which has delivered over 2 million prints since 2021.

AutoPrint3D contains time saving features such as bulk file management, smart queuing, automatic part removal for continuous printing and seamless timelapses. AutoPrint3D is fully customisable and works with belt printers, the VAAPR print bed or custom-designed auto part removal systems.

“Most management solutions are focused on moving tasks closer to the operator by shifting them from the printer to the computer,” said Steph Sharp, 3DQue co-founder and CEO. “AutoPrint3D eliminates tasks altogether and then streamlines the automated tasks, giving operators more time for innovation, creation and growth.”

The new system uses SmartTags, which allows it to automatically distribute print jobs to printers using simple conditional logic. With SmartTags, operators can schedule all of their prints for the week in just a few minutes.

AutoPrint3D can keep printing overnight and throughout the weekend, increasing productivity by up to 300%.

“Our original automation kits had to be modified for every model of printer,” said 3DQue co-founder and COI Mateo Pekic. “We could not develop custom solutions quickly enough to keep up with demand so we decided to open the software, giving the users an easy affordable way to get automated printing without buying a whole new printer.”

A VAAPR print bed is available to annual AutoPrint3D subscribers, but it can be used on other bed clearing systems.

