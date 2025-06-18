3DQue Systems announces full compatibility between AutoFarm3D and Bambu Lab's Developer Mode

× Expand 3DQue Systems

3DQue Systems has secured full compatibility between AutoFarm3D and Bambu Lab’s Developer Mode.

The company believes the integration will enable seamless, automated print farm management on Bambu’s portfolio of 3D printers, including the P1, X1, and A1 series.

3DQue has also suggested the integration will facilitate a 'production-ready solution' thanks to Bambu's high-speed and reliable hardware, and AutoFarm3D's capacity for advanced job routing, queue management, failure detection, and part ejection. Other AutoFarm3D capabilities that will be on offer to users will be AMS-aware filament routing with AutoFarm3D's own mapping tools, compatibility with auto ejection and door opener hardware and support for up to 500 printers.

“We’re excited to work with Bambu and support their forward momentum with printer automation and print farm management,” said Steph Sharp, CEO of 3DQue. “Our goal is to make local 3D print production scalable, efficient, and truly hands-off across a variety of hardware platforms.” “We welcome collaboration with forward-thinking OEMs,” added Sharp. “Bambu has taken a community-first step by opening up Developer Mode, and we’re glad to help make that decision even more valuable to users running serious operations.

