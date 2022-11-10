3MF Consortium appoints Duann Scott as new Executive Director

3MF Consortium

The 3MF Consortium, an organisation dedicated to advancing a universal specification for 3D printing, has announced the appointment of Duann Scott as its new Executive Director.

Scott supersedes Luis Baldez, who has served as Executive Director since 2020.

During Baldez’ time at the company, he spearheaded the evolution of 3MF from development to adoption. The company says that during his tenure, the 3MF file format saw a significant increase in the number of supported products and customer use cases.

“Building upon a strong foundation of technical interoperability, Luis helped users and developers understand the value of adopting 3MF for AM workflows,” said Duann Scott. “Thanks to his leadership, 3MF has grown in awareness, adoption and technical capabilities.”

Scott has been a long-time member and advocate of 3MF, according to the company. He brings 15 years’ experience in the additive manufacturing industry at service bureaus, software and hardware companies with roles in business development and marketing. Scott also runs the Bits to Atoms consultancy, writes about DfAM, and works with MIT on additive manufacturing education and additive partnership programmes.

“Duann has been a great contributor and champion of the advancement of additive manufacturing and the 3MF standard for a long time,” said Baldez. “He’s constantly thinking of innovative ways to expand our presence and connect the 3MF Consortium with like-minded individuals. I’m honoured to have served as 3MF Executive Director and excited to have Duann continue to lead 3MF adoption and applications in advanced manufacturing.”

The 3MF Consortium has grown since it was founded in 2015 and joined the Linux Foundation in 2020. The consortium is backed by names in the design, engineering and manufacturing industries including Autodesk, Microsoft, HP, PTC, Dassault, Siemens and Hexagon among others, and has been implemented in over 60 products according to the 3MF.

The 3MF specification describes an open-source file format for the communication of additive manufacturing data. According to 3MF, the specification includes a core geometric representation, to production, slice, material properties, beam lattice, security, and volumetric communication of manufacturing intent.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.