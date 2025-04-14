4WEB Medical surpasses 100,000 spine procedures

Orthopaedic implant company 4WEB Medical has surpassed the 100,000 spine procedure milestone.

4WEB, whose focus is on spine interbody fusion devices and custom implant design services, was the first company to achieve 510(k) clearance for a spine implant manufactured with 3D printing technology.

While much of the industry has followed suit in leveraging 3D printing technology for spine implants, 4WEB believes it maintains its differentiation through the truss implant's advanced structural design. The company has ongoing clinical studies investigating how the implant's truss design delivers therapeutic strain to the site when under normal physiologic loading conditions.

"Achieving this volume of surgical procedures worldwide is significant," said 4WEB President Brad Niemann. "It speaks directly to the vision of the company and the years of dedication providing a unique, differentiated interbody technology. I'd like to thank the surgeon community. This milestone is only achieved through your ongoing commitment to our TRUSS implant technology.

"We are well positioned and accelerating our investments in the company's core technology while providing differentiated solutions. We believe we are entering our next phase of significant growth at 4WEB. I'd like to thank our team members worldwide; we are excited about our future."