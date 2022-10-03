Ackuretta partners with QuickFi to provide financing to dental professionals in the USA

QuickFi and Ackuretta

Ackuretta and QuickFi have announced a financing programme through participating dealers in the USA to provide funding for Ackuretta’s 3D printing ecosystem that the company says is ‘revolutionary’.

The Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem includes the cutting-edge dental 3D printer SOL, the two-staged washer CLEANI, the versatile UV curing oven CURIE, and the Ackuretta Concierge Service which includes remote installation, training and support by Ackuretta. QuickFi is a business equipment finance platform serving banks and global manufacturers with financing programs to help close equipment sales quickly.

Customers can be approved for financing immediately by using the self-service QuickFi mobile application, which offers rates subsidised by Ackuretta.

Ackuretta equipment buyers can obtain equipment loans of 5,000 USD and above, and the QuickFi mobile application provides dental professionals with self-service equipment financing.

“Partnering with QuickFi coincides with the values and mission we have as a company. By providing financing support, we make our products more inclusive and accessible, which in turn helps us to make same day dentistry a reality,” said Ayush Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of Ackuretta.

“We look forward to serving Ackuretta’s U.S. dental professionals with low, fixed-rate term financing, available in minutes at any time of the day or night, on the borrowers’ mobile device,” said Bill Verhelle, CEO of QuickFi.

Ackuretta is a manufacturer of ‘plug and play’ 3D printing solutions for dental professionals. In 2018, it launched a ceramic resin under the company’s Qura brand of materials, which is compatible with its Ackuray Series and Diplo 3D printer.

