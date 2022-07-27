Additive manufacturing used to create high-tech jewellery

× Expand Eternha Lupho men's bracelet from Eternha

Jewellery brand Eternha is combining traditional materials of the jewellery industry and craftsmanship, such as natural hard based stones, precious and non-precious metals, with polyamide based hi-tech composite materials used in the most advanced industrial sectors.

“It is a brand-new project, never realised before,” said Eternha founders Stefano Massimilliano Maragoni and Chiara Cistriani. “50% of our investments are focused on product quality. The rest is innovation, eco-sustainability and the search for harmony between materials and colours.”

The versatile Windform GT material has been used to manufacture certain elements for Eternha Men’s bracelets Aquilha, Falcho, Lupho and Cobrha. Selective laser sintering, a laser-powder bed fusion technology, is part of this process.

The elements that are created using this technology are small, with Maragoni stating that they will be approximately between 10-12 mm as a maximum size, the co-founder said: “Shapes vary from parallelepiped to sphere and cylinder, with different graphic elaborations.”

Conformity of final part to the design is the most appreciated feature of additive manufacturing by Eternha. Cistriani and Maragoni stated: “The 3D printing process of selective laser sintering guarantees perfect control of the concept.”

Continuing, the co-founders added: “Our jewels are sold online only and personalised with the wrist measurement entered by customers. Ensuring total adherence of the final, customised bracelet to the one seen online, is therefore essential.”

Eternha worked with CRP Technology, an Italian company who for the past two decades have been offering parts production for major industries such as motorsport, aerospace and automotive.

Cistriani and Maragoni said: “We liked the idea of combining our jewellery with indestructible elements, made of a material used for extreme and functional applications, something ‘eternal’. Thanks to the collaboration with CRP Technology, we have discovered an extraordinary material, a polyamide material, a polyamide-based composite, glass fibre.”

