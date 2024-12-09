ADDMAN & Continuous Composites partner to scale CF3D technology in aerospace & defence

× Expand ADDMAN/Continuous Composites

ADDMAN Group and Continuous Composites are working together to scale Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D) for aerospace and defence.

Through a recently announced strategic partnership, ADDMAN will produce test parts and prototypes with CF3D technology as the service provider looks to support 'high-stakes' applications like Hypersonics and UAVs.

CF3D is Continuous Composites flagship technology. It utilises high-performance composite materials and rapid-curing thermoset resins to create complex and multifunctional components with structural and functional fibres. ADDMAN has installed a CF3D at its Fort Myers headqaurters, with the company suggesting the technology will complement its Castheon 3D printed Niobium alloys offering to provide 'critical benefits' for hypersonic applications. The company claims to be the first service bureau to offer both Carbon-Carbon composite and refractory alloy printing.

The CF3D Enterprise machine ADDMAN installed uses a continuous dry fibre impregnated in real-time with a rapid-curing thermosetting resin, enabling precise, large-scale printing of composite parts in 2.7m x 1.1m x 1.1m build envelope. Driven by proprietary software and advanced numeric controllers, this system is said to ensure high accuracy and instant curing upon deposition, accommodating complex designs with structural and functional fibres tailored for demanding applications.

Steve Starner, President and CEO of Continuous Composites, said: “We believe that our CF3D continuous fiber technology has the potential to significantly impact cost, lead time, and part performance across many industries. Our goal is to deliver an unmatched manufacturing system in aerospace and defense. ADDMAN’s broad experience and best-in-class technical expertise in aerospace and high-temperature thermal protection systems in Hypersonics make us ideal partners to support further adoption of this compelling technology.”

“Integrating CF3D technology into ADDMAN’s suite of capabilities directly addresses feedback from our customers, who have emphasised the need for both Carbon-Carbon composites and refractory metals like Niobium C103 to support their advanced applications,” added Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN Group. “This integration allows us to provide optimised solutions for performance and weight, delivering mission-critical components that meet the stringent requirements of hypersonic systems. By aligning our solutions with market needs, we reinforce our role as a comprehensive partner for aerospace and defence innovations.”