AddUp becomes first OEM to receive ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety Certification

AddUp has received the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Safety (AMS) Certification after a comprehensive audit process.

The company says it is the first additive manufacturing OEM to receive the certification.

AddUp has been working closely with ASTM in the creation of the AMS Certification, helping to define safety protocols and guidelines that ensure safe operation in additive manufacturing facilities. The company then volunteered its AddUp Solution Center to be the inaugural facility audited for AMS certification, with the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) evaluating the site's use of personal protective equipment (PPE), machine installation and grounding processes, powder handling, hazardous waste disposal, and facility cleanliness.

The facility was established in 2021 and is equipped with dedicated AM workspaces, including Powder Bed Fusion and Directed Energy Deposition machines, as well as a metallurgical lab, training facility, and post-process machining department. It serves as a demonstration facility, a 3D printing service, and a training centre, with AddUp designing the facility with safety in mind. The facility boasts static control measures, oxygen exposure prevention for reactive materials, fire suppression systems, dust cloud mitigation, air quality controls, and rigorous employee training protocols. AddUp has also secured ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certifications, and has ensured the facility is ITAR and CMMC compliant.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of this initiative with ASTM,” said Austin Kron, AddUp’s Director of Operations & Field Service. “When we set up our own AM facility, we realised there were no clear standards for the industry. We wanted to help create a roadmap for others, showing how to do it safely and effectively. We take pride in being the gold standard for AM safety.”

“AddUp’s commitment to safety has been exemplary,” added Paul Bates, Senior Lead, Training and Certification Programs at ASTM International AM CoE. “Their involvement in helping us define the guidelines for this certification and their willingness to open their doors for the first-ever AMS audit speaks volumes about their leadership in the AM industry. AddUp has set a new standard for AM safety, and we are grateful for their dedication.”