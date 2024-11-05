Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2024 to connect manufacturing, engineering execs and solution providers

Expand Marcus Evans SM Post Templates - SM Post 7 (2)

The Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2024 is gearing up to address key industry challenges and interests in Dallas, TX this December.

The exclusive invitation-only event will bring together leading manufacturing and engineering executives alongside suppliers and solution providers at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas on December 5-6, 2024.

The programme will feature keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums designed to deliver relevant market developments and practical strategies for adoption.

Additive manufacturing will feature prominently as the agenda aims to address how the technology can lead to innovation and greener manufacturing.

Featured topics include:

Sustainability in 3D Motion: Additive manufacturing innovates while going green.

Becoming Upwardly Mobile: eVTOL aircraft transforms the way we travel.

A&D’s Next New Normal: Making the shift in WFH policies post-COVID.

Workforce Health and Safety: Holistically promoting mental and physical wellness.

Tackling the Materials Market: Resourceful supply chain procurement.

Emerging Technology Trends: A look at what’s in store for technological advancement.

Sessions will be delivered and moderated by prominent figures within the aerospace and defense sectors, including:

Lead Moderator & Chairperson: Julie Newman, Chief Engineer, Boeing

Macresia Alibaruho, Vice President, Test & Flight Ops, Blue Origin

Amaan Sattar, Vice President, Program Management Excellence, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris Technologies

Premkumar Bangole, Vice President of Engineering, Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Cris Sapera, Vice President, Engineering, AeroVironment

Click here for further information on speakers and enquiries.