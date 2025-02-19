Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit 2025 to convene Industry Leaders In Washington, DC

× Expand Marcus Evans LinkedIn AD Single Image - 7

The Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing and R&D Summit, an invitation-only premium event organized by marcus evans, will take place on June 26-27, 2025, at The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection in Washington, DC.

The summit will bring together leading manufacturing and engineering executives with innovative suppliers and solution providers from across North America. The carefully curated program addresses key industry challenges, market developments, and practical strategies adopted by successful pioneers in the aerospace and defense sector.

Key topics for 2025 include:

Success strategies for leveraging AI and proven best practices

Supply chain collaboration optimization

Digital transformation integration

Compliance and secure operations standards

Future innovation technologies

Emotional intelligence leadership for high-performance culture

The summit's dynamic program features visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums delivered by expert moderators. marcus evans conducts thorough annual assessments of executives' strategic goals to ensure meaningful connections between decision-makers and solution providers through preselected and prequalified one-on-one meetings.

The summit features an exceptional lineup of speakers from leading organizations in the aerospace and defense industry, including executives from:

Sunil Prasad, Chief AI/ML Architect/CTO (SSA/CMS-ECIS Innovation/Digital Modernization), Leidos

Jason Burns, Senior Director of Engineering, Air Dominance Division, Northrop Grumman

Allen Gipson, Vice President Corporate Planning, Jamco Americas

Susanne Lee, Director of Technology for Imaging Laser Systems, L3Harris Technologies

As a global leader with 40 years of experience in producing premium business events, marcus evans continues its tradition of delivering high-value business intelligence and networking opportunities.

For more information contact Anna Iacovou at annai@marcusevanscy.com or enquire through the website here.