Airtech and Ascent Aerospace partner on 3D printed tooling for aerospace and defence

Airtech Advanced Materials Group and Ascent Aerospace have announced a partnership for the supply of 3D printed tooling.

The specialty-formulated additive manufacturing materials provider and aerospace tooling company believe this exclusive supply agreement, announced during CAMX where Airtech is exhibiting, will provide 'imperative' materials expertise to challenging, large-format, polymer-composite, additive manufacturing tooling applications.

"We are excited to collaborate with the team at Ascent Aerospace to support the initiative to supply high performance, large format printed tooling in some of the most challenging applications in the industry," said Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Airtech Advanced Materials Group. “Ascent has been a long-time customer of Airtech, and we look forward to growing this relationship while helping the market adopt this game-changing technology."

Airtech will provide Ascent's 3D printed tooling business with technical and business development support for the commercial aerospace and defence sectors, while Ascent will exclusively use Airtech's resin products for its large-format additive manufacturing operations.

“With the vast number of ongoing and forecasted development programs moving at an accelerated pace, Ascent implemented additive manufacturing capabilities to provide a cost-effective, rapid tooling solution. However, it became imperative for us to have an expert in material science walk alongside us,” said Dan Friz, Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Ascent Aerospace. “This agreement with Airtech ensures Ascent’s customer’s technical requirements are achieved with their material expertise, allowing Ascent to focus on delivering a tooling solution that meets the program’s cost and schedule expectations.”

Earlier this year, Airtech took home the TCT Award for Automotive & Rail for its closed-loop motorsport tooling project in collaboration with The Brumos Collection, Verus Engineering and Oak Ridge National Lab. The project saw the use of large-format 3D printing to produce a carbon-fibre aerodynamic splitter mould from recycled materials from redundant moulds.