Alexander Schmitz announced as new GE Additive CEO

Alexander Schmitz.

GE has announced that Alexander Schmitz has been appointed as CEO of GE Additive, effective January 16, 2023.

Based in Munich, Germany, Schmitz will report into GE Additive’s current Chief Executive, Riccardo Procacci, who takes on an expanded leadership role at GE Aerospace. Proacci has been operating as CEO of GE Additive, as well as Avio Aero since the departure of Jason Oliver at the end of 2020.

Per GE, Schmitz will bring extensive experience in operations, product development, manufacturing, and leading global teams. He was most recently CEO of FlexLink and previously held senior leadership and engineering positions during a 20-year stint at Bosch. Schmitz has his background in mechanical engineering, having graduated from Aachen University in Germany.

“I’m thrilled to be joining GE Additive as it starts its next phase of growth and transformation. I look forward to meeting the team and our customers in the new year,” commented Alexander Schmitz.

GE Additive will form part of a portfolio of four independent businesses operating under the GE Aerospace umbrella, led by Procacci. Avio Aero, Dowty Propellers and Unison Industries are the other three businesses making up that portfolio.

“GE Additive continues to be a strategic business for GE Aerospace,” said Riccardo Procacci. “I look forward to working with Alexander and continuing to work with the GE Additive leadership team and our customers as they deploy additive, at scale, across their businesses and industries.”

This week, it was also announced that GE Additive will provide additive design expertise to Boom Supersonic during the development of its Symphony propulsion system. The company also recently spoke to TCT about the development and launch of its Series 3 binder jet system.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.