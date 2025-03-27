AM Solutions brings advanced post-processing technologies to RAPID + TCT 2025

× Expand AM Solutions AM Solutions' S1 and S2

AM Solutions is set to exhibit its advanced post-processing technologies at RAPID + TCT 2025 in April. The solutions can be used for powder sieving and mixing, unpacking, support removal, cleaning and surface finishing of 3D printed metal and polymer parts.

The company is known for providing scalable additive manufacturing solutions for production applications, allowing for full-scale production using cost-effective, high-quality solutions. Event attendees will get the opportunity to view three of the company’s leading post-processing solutions, all designed to simplify and automate critical post-build finishing steps.

AM Solutions’ systems on show at RAPID + TCT:

C1 system: Designed for photopolymer component post-processing, this system provides automated, cost-efficient resin removal. The C1 supplies consistent support structure removal and an enhanced surface finish.

M1 Basic: This versatile surface finishing system is ideal for small to medium sized AM production runs. Providing consistent smoothing, deburring, and surface homogenisation, the system can handle various part geometries and materials.

S1 system: This 2-in-1 solution combines cleaning and surface finishing, particularly with powder bed fusion (PBF) parts. Enabling automated cleaning and surface finishing, this system reduces processing times by over 60%.

“As a trusted post-processing partner for major AM players like HP, Stratasys, and EOS, AM Solutions is setting new standards for automation, efficiency, and repeatability in AM production,” said Dr Tayfun Sigirtmac, CEO at Rösler / AM Solutions USA. “Its solutions help manufacturers reduce post-processing times and costs, improve surface quality, and enhance the mechanical properties of printed components, promoting AM as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing.”

If you are attending RAPID + TCT (8-10 April) in Detroit, Michigan, you will be able to locate AM Solutions at Booth 3216.

Highlighting collaboration

At the event, AM Solutions will be discussing its collaboration with EOS. The partnership has resulted in the development of two post-processing solutions, the D1 and F1. Both solutions were designed for the EOS P3 series, providing a fully automated workflow that streamlines unpacking, sieving, and powder mixing. This will lead to optimal material reuse and improved cost efficiency. The D1 and F1 solutions reduce manual intervention and powder contamination with automated unpacking and powder handling.

× Expand AM Solutions AM Solutions' D1 and F1 solutions

AM Solutions and Stratasys jointly developed the PowderEase T1 together, which will be on show at Stratasys’ Booth 2501, as well as the 3-in-1 post-processing system for the Stratasys H350 SAF printer. Combining unpacking, powder recovery, and powder dosing in a single unit, the PowderEase T1 helps to simplify workflows, reduce operating costs, and boost productivity levels. The system can serve up to six H350 printers, reducing the need for more equipment or workers, with the system able to save users up to 50 minutes per print job.

Finally, event attendees will be able to learn more about the 3D Automatic Unpacking Station that HP and AM Solutions have teamed up to create. The solution provides fully automated and reproducible unpackaging of additively manufactured components from the HP Jet Fusion 5 series. Improving productivity and cost efficiency levels, the system achieves a higher powder reclaim rate, depending on the geometry of the component.

× Expand AM Solutions Automatic Unpacking Station.

“AM Solutions is a proven global leader in AM post-processing technology,” concluded Sigirtmac. “With our 80-plus year heritage in surface finishing through our parent company, Rösler, and a state-of-the-art U.S. facility with an integrated Customer Experience Center where visitors can see our post-processing solutions in action, we provide not just equipment, but fully optimised, automated finishing solutions that enhance quality, consistency, and efficiency. We are proud to be a preferred partner for post-processing automation, working with industry giants like HP, Stratasys, and now EOS, to ensure that AM parts meet the highest performance and aesthetic standards. We invite all Rapid + TCT attendees to visit us at Booth 3216 to see first-hand how our technologies can transform their AM workflows.”