AM Solutions supplies 3D printing post processing solution to National Manufacturing Institute Scotland

× Expand AM Solutions M1 Basic

AM Solutions has announced that the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) operated by the University of Strathclyde, has recently taken delivery of its M1 Basic additive manufacturing (AM) post processing technology. It will be used as part of a research project focused on metal additive manufacturing.

The M1 Basic will be located at one of the NMIS Group facilities within the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire and will be used as part of a project exploring metallic component manufacturing.

Scott Williams, Head of Sales at AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology UK, said: “It is fair to say that in many ways the aerospace sector is leading the way in the uptake of metal AM for production. Fundamentally, AM in aerospace applications can stimulate significant cost and lead-time reductions, the use of novel materials and unique design solutions, the mass reduction of components through extremely efficient and light-weight designs, and consolidation of multiple components for performance enhancement or risk management.”

Williams added: “We are delighted that the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland has chosen the M1 Basic from AM Solutions as a key metal AM post-processing technology.”

AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology is part of the Rösler Group, which has been developing surface finishing and post processing technologies for over 80 years. AM Solutions’ M1 Basic machine smooths and polishes single parts and small batches of plastic and metal AM parts and can be integrated into practically any manufacturing line according to the company.

Multiple parts can be simultaneously treated in separate processing chambers through the installation of divider plates, and the system features a software package that allows the storage of post-treatment processing programs that AM Solutions says reduces the risk of operator errors.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Machining and Additive Manufacturing team lead at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, said: “At the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland we are pushing the limits of advanced manufacturing. Key to this is helping the companies we work with make better decisions about current and future products to ensure that they are manufactured using material and energy efficient processes.”

Earlier this year, the NMIS teamed up with designer brand ROCIO to create sustainable fashion accessories using 3D printing.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.