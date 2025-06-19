Ameresco & US Army to demonstrate potential of 3D printing for large-scale energy efficient upgrades

Expand Branch Technology

A US Army Detroit Arsenal project is seeking to demonstrate the potential of 3D printing for large-scale energy efficiency upgrades.

Aiming to provide a model for military and federal building retrofits, energy solutions provider Ameresco will work with the US Army to improve building insulation and energy performance through a 'state-of-the-art 3D fabrication process.' As part of the Department of Defense’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), the two parties hope to contribute to the Department of Defense's sustainability and resilience goals.

Ameresco will also collaborate with Branch Technology and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to design and install a custom-made and energy efficient envelope over cladding system using Branch's Cellular Fabrication (C-Fab) process. This approach digitally scans, designs, and manufactures insulation panels through advanced 3D printing. According to Branch Technology, it is capable of creating tailored and cost-effective solutions that significantly enhance the energy performance of a facility's exterior.

The project covers approximately 6,250 square feet of Detroit Arsenal’s building envelope, and is expected to improve energy efficiency by 50%, resulting in reduced energy costs and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. As an innovative pilot project, NREL will host a 300-square-foot mockup installation at their research facility in Colorado, where energy savings and cost-effectiveness will be closely evaluated.

“Partnering with the U.S. Army as they push the envelope on sustainable innovation is inspiring,” said Nicole Bulgarino, President of Federal Solutions and Utility Infrastructure at Ameresco. “This pilot project isn’t just about lowering energy costs; it’s about rethinking how we approach building retrofits across large institutions. Using 3D printing to bring energy efficiency to Detroit Arsenal is a bold step, and we’re proud to be part of the Army’s journey toward a greener future.”