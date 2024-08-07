America Makes award recipients demonstrate 'resilience of the AM community'

× Expand America Makes Mark D. Benedict on stage at MMX

America Makes has announced the recipients of its 2024 Ambassador Awards and Distinguished Collaborator Award at its annual Members Meeting and Exchange (MMX).

The Ambassador Award Program platforms individuals who have shown ‘outstanding dedication’ to America Makes and its mission to advance additive manufacturing (AM).

The 10 recipients are said to have helped further advance additive technology, its ecosystem, and workforce development, and ‘demonstrated the resilience of the AM community.’

The class of 2024 Ambassadors are:

Rachael Andrulonis, Director of Advanced Materials Research, National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR)

Cheryl Bowman, Chief, High Temperature& Smart Alloys Branch, NASA Glenn Research Center

Robert Carter, Deputy Chief, Materials & Structures Division, NASA Glenn Research Center

Sarah Jordan, CEO, Skuld, LLC

Mark LaViolette, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting

Thierry Marchione, Laser Engineering Specialist, Caterpillar (CAT)

Kay Matin, President, AlphaSTAR Corporation

Travis Mayberry, Additive Manufacturing Lead, RTX Corporation

Frank Medina, Associate Professor/Director of Technology & Engagement, University of Texas at El Paso

Marlee Rust, Business Development Manager, General Electric Global Research

Mark D. Benedict, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Convergent Manufacturing, Air Force Research Laboratory, was also presented with the 2024 Distinguished Collaborator Award, which recognises individuals for their work building effective collaborative relationships between academia, government, and industry. Benedict serves as the Chief Technology Advisor at America Makes and is said to have played a pivotal role in the Institute's strategic planning, defining project requirements, and the selection and execution of its technical portfolio. Benedict was recognised for his ‘outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication’ to advancing 3D printing technologies.

“The Institute has been pivotal in forming a Joint Services community focused on additive manufacturing and connecting that community with the companies and universities looking for problems to solve,” stated Benedict. “There has always been such positive energy in this ecosystem. I am fortunate to have played a small part in connecting Department of Defense stakeholders with enthusiastic technical teams working to mature this technology. It is an honour to be recognised by the Institute for helping to make progress in this important technology.”