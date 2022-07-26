America Makes announces three new additive manufacturing project calls totalling 4.6 million USD in awards

America Makes logo

America Makes has announced three new project calls which will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing and offer a new way for the supply chain to engage with the institute.

Focus areas will include materials data, process monitoring, data management as well as education and workforce development.

“We are extremely excited about these project calls as they speak to the core of what America Makes does as an institute, convenes co-ordinates and catalyses the AM community,” said John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes.

Wilcyznski continued: “We feel that now is a good time to announce these calls to allow our members and stakeholders a chance to build and strengthen their project teams at our Members Meeting and Exchange, which takes place in August.”

This comes not long after America Makes announced that 3D printed hardware produced under the successful AMNOW program would be undergoing a test flight on an operational aircraft.

Each project call has a unique set of topics and requirements.

The Open Project Call will leverage collaboration and perspectives from the existing America Makes membership, working groups and Roadmap Advisory Group (RMAG). The goal for this project is to create actionable focus areas to address the needs of the membership and its stakeholders.

Rapid Innovation Call will seek to address immediate and readily actionable needs identified by America Makes members. The Rapid Innovation Call will allow the institute an agile framework to adapt to the evolving challenges of the supply chain via direct input from the membership.

Generation of Additive Materials Allowables for Ti-6AI-4V or GANAT focuses on a Laser Powder Feed Directed Energy Deposition (LPFDED) process-specific set of publicly available, statistically substantiated, bulk material property data with a corresponding material and process specification.

“The training materials in this project stand to benefit the safety engineers and machinists, as well the machines and the materials,” said EWD Director of America Makes Josh Cramer.

Cramer added: “It will address a variety of needs for understanding safety for the lifecycle of additive materials through the course of operations. It will address everything from procurement all the way through the process to recycling and disposal.”



