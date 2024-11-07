America Makes appoints Edward D. Herderick as new Director of Education & Workforce Development

Expand America Makes

America Makes has announced Edward D. Herderick, PhD, as its new Director of Education and Workforce Development (EWD).

Through this role, Herderick will be responsible for providing strategy and programme management leadership in EWD for customer project initiatives, conducting business development, and providing subject matter expertise in EWD-related project efforts.

Currently, America Makes’ EWD portfolio spans a wide range of initiatives, including community outreach, K-12 engagement, post-secondary courses, and warfighter training, and supports several DoD training programs, apprenticeship pathways and validation of industry-recognised credentials.

Herderick brings with him more than 20 years of experience in implementing industrial additive manufacturing across metals, ceramics and polymers. In his role as Vice President for Science and Technology Development at NSL Analytical, he supported the company’s growth by placing a focus on services in additive manufacturing and allied aerospace manufacturing industries. He has also previously served at The Ohio State University Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, where he grew additive manufacturing capabilities and programs across campus.

“America Makes is excited to welcome Ed to our leadership team,” said John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes. “He has long supported the Institute and our mission, and we’ve built a strong relationship over the years. Dr. Herderick’s extensive career experience and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our EWD initiatives, particularly in expanding workforce opportunities and addressing the critical skills gap needed to grow the additive manufacturing industry.”

“I am thrilled to join the America Makes team as EWD Director and look forward to building on a successful foundation of programs,” added Herderick. “Supporting people in their educational and career journeys is a lifelong passion and this is a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the additive manufacturing industry.”