AMFG secures 8.5m USD investment; appoints Intel Capital's Jennifer Ard to Board

AMFG has raised 8.5 million USD in funding with Intel Capital leading the investment round.

Intel Capital Managing Director and Head of Investment Operations Jennifer Ard will also be joining AMFG’s Board of Directors.

As 3D printing workflow software company, AMFG collaborates with some of the leading providers and users of additive manufacturing technology. Sigma Additive, Stratasys, L’Oreal, KW Special Projects, EOS, Autodesk, and HP are among the brands to be working with AMFG.

With this latest round of funding – the company received investment from Innovate UK in 2019 – the company says it will continue to help users scale their additive manufacturing processes, ‘pioneering a path into the future of autonomous manufacturing.’ It follows the company’s expansion into the US, where AMFG established a global headquarters in Austin, Texas.

“AMFG’s solution is accelerating the industry-wide movement towards autonomous manufacturing, scaling operations for hundreds of companies worldwide,” commented Keyvan Karimi, founder and CEO of AMFG. “Through Intel Capital’s invaluable network and expertise, we will transform supply chains and product lifecycles, propelling the autonomous revolution towards its gleaming future.”

“Additive manufacturing is at an inflection point, shifting from rapid prototyping to large-scale part production and penetrating nearly every major manufacturing-centric industry including automotive, industrial & consumer goods, healthcare, as well as aerospace and defence,” added Ard. “AMFG has become the go-to solution to help companies unlock the full potential of additive manufacturing to keep up with increasing demand. We’re excited to be part of Keyvan Karimi and his team’s journey.”

