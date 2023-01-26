AMFG announces partnership with AME-3D to fortify vacuum casting and AM production

AMFG has announced the beginning of a partnership with product development and prototyping business AME-3D.

Through the implementation of AMFG’s MES and workflow automation software, AME-3D says it aims to continue strategically reinforcing core operations which will lay down foundations for further scaling of production.

AME-3D has been providing its design and prototyping services for 26 years, with particular success within vacuum casting for production and RIM casting. In addition to these, the company also offers a number of 3D printing services, including SLA and SLS for rapid prototyping and low-volume production.

According to AME-3D, the company has received ‘significant’ financial investment over the last two years, which has sparked a new developments and opened up paths for expansion. Upon receiving the financial backing, AME-3D identified MES and workflow software as a strategic investment, offering a means to mature and scale manufacturing processes.

AME-3D says that in AMFG, it discovered a solution suited to its operative needs. The quotation automation software brought a reduction in labour time as well as firmer control over automation quality, according to the company.

AMFG’s digital catalogue functionality allowed AME-3D’s customers to order from a list of preconfigured CAD files, reducing need for client input, which the company says establishes a simplified buying journey.

“AMFG has a lot of capability packed into the software. I was specifically looking for a solution that enabled faster quoting, an online platform and production management, and AMFG has all of these,” said Rich Proctor, Managing Director of AME Group. “I have benefitted a lot from the speed at which the support team at AMFG reply to queries. There is more that we can do with the software as we get further into the integrations with other parts of our business too.”

Matt Martin, VP EMEA at AMFG added: “At AMFG, we take great pride in aligning with high-growth organisations who are carving the path forward in additive. AME Group’s ambitions and demands for a solution were ambitious and well thought out, but it’s great to observe the clear demonstration of value that AME-3D have derived from AMFG in both their customer facing improvements and back office process efficiency.”

In 2022, AMFG secured an 8.5m USD investment and appointed Intel Capital's Jennifer Ard to its board.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.