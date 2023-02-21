AMFG and Imperial College London win mKTP award for autonomous manufacturing solution

× Expand Imperial College London Imperial College London Dyson School of Design Engineering

AMFG has announced a joint achievement of a Management Knowledge Transfer Partnership award (mKTP) with Imperial College London, which will propel AMFG’s development of its autonomous manufacturing solution.

The competition was co-funded by the UK Government’s Research and Innovation agency Innovate UK, and grants winners the 'opportunity to drive transformative research.'

Dr. Connor Myant, Academic Lead at Imperial College London’s Dyson School of Design Engineering said: “Establishing strong collaborations with industry is central to modern academia, and together we can solve real-world problems. Teaming up with AMFG, we aim to do exactly that. Our mKTP will create exciting opportunities to build research activities across the digital manufacturing spectrum.”

According to AMFG, additive manufacturing stands ‘only a few steps away’ from delivering production at scale, and its digital technology MES is ‘critically confronting’ the roadblocks towards the achievement. According to the press release, AMFG believes that implementation of autonomous manufacturing in AM would improve productivity by 92% and reduce lead times from five days to one.

AMFG says that the mKTP will equip the company to tackle the complex development of end-to-end autonomy. This will be facilitated through academic supervisions, project management and research group meetings, and participation in other academic activities.

The company states that the mKTP will establish the controlled environment necessary to conduct pivotal R&D initiatives, through embedding operational model changes, new management structures, and running staff through new training.

Keyvan Karimi, Founder and CEO of AMFG, said: “This R&D partnership marks a monumental step towards bringing the vision of autonomous manufacturing into reality. We are excited to be forging a relationship with an institution renowned for world-changing innovation.”

AMFG was recently selected by Japanese e-commerce company DMM.com Group to streamline AM operations for customers.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.