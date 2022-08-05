AML3D receives accreditation to manufacture high-value marine components

AML3D and DNV

Australian additive manufacturing company AML3D has announced that it has become the first wire feedstock-based company to receive accreditation from DNV, a world leading Marine and Industrial Classification Society.

The Additive Manufacturing Facility accreditation encompasses an “Approval of Manufacturer” (AoM) certificate and demonstrates AML3D’s WAM technology meets the enhanced ‘class certification’ standards for integrity and quality that are applied to critical components in the Oil & Gas and Marine industry.

The accreditation approves the company to produce class certified components made of steel for hull structure and equipment; copper alloys for valves, fittings and general applications as per DNV rules. These parts operate in extreme load, pressure or corrosive environments.

AML3D now have a significant advantage as, for now, they are the only wire-feed additive manufacturer with the accreditation to supply the parts to DNV’s global customer base.

AMl3D recently implemented the AS9100D:2016 Standard for aerospace components and obtained another world first certification. It was awarded this latest certification by Lloyd’s Register.

AML3D estimates that with access to both the DNV and Lloyd’s Register customer bases, the company has access to almost two-thirds of the global market for high value, class-certified marine components.

The new accreditation aligns with AML3D’s growth strategy to increase sales of existing products, access new markets and expand its potential customer base. The company also state that it has a strategy of focusing on enhancing the quality of its products and service to increase customer satisfaction.

AML3D also aims to develop additional and geographically diverse markets across aerospace, space and defence to drive value creation over the medium term. Its commercial relationship with Boeing is an example of this aim.

Commenting on the announcement, AML3D Managing Director Andrew Sales said: “This accreditation is a game changer for us, in terms of the ability to issue Class Certificates using our WAM process. We’re very excited to have a great relationship with DNV and explore opportunities amongst their customer base.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.