Amnovis acquires a 3D Systems dual laser direct metal printing solution to advance high-reliability applications

3D Systems has announced that Amnovis, an additive manufacturing production and engineering company based in Aarschot, Belgium, has incorporated a 3D Systems DMP Flex 350 Dual into its contract manufacturing workflow.

The system is equipped with two lasers, which Amnovis says will enable it to produce high-quality, highly reliable end-use parts for a variety of industrial and medical device applications. Amnovis states that as a result of employing the DMP Flex 350 Dual, it is experiencing enhanced productivity of at least 50% compared to the single laser DMP Flex 350.

Amnovis’ founders claim to have been among the first companies to employ laser powder bed fusion technology to additively manufacture titanium medical devices such as orthopaedic and spinal implants. The addition of the new system is allowing Amnovis to expand its stock and patient-specific medical device innovation.

Amnovis says that it is also now enabled to introduce product and process enhancements that can be utilised for highly regulated industrial applications including aerospace.

“For us, innovation benefits from material and process enhancements, as well as the ability to increase productivity,” said Ruben Wauthle, CEO and co-founder, Amnovis. “We’ve experienced a tremendous leap in 3D printing efficiency by integrating 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual into our workflow. By scaling our high-end parts manufacturing for quality critical applications in medical, high tech, and other industries, we ensure faster delivery at lower cost, while maintaining our high-quality standards.”

The DMP Flex 350 Dual is the latest addition to 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing portfolio. The dual-laser configuration maintains the benefits of the single-laser, including flexible application use and quick-swap build modules, and a central server to manage print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance.

The vacuum chamber of the system reduces argon gas consumption while delivering oxygen purity of <30 ppm. The printer also includes Oqton's 3DXpert, a software for industrial AM that the creator says enables efficient preparation, optimisation, and 3D printing of high-quality parts by streamlining the workflow from design to printing.

