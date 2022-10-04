Registration now open for 2023 AMUG Conference

× Expand AMUG AMUG Conference registration is now open for 2023

Registration for the 2023 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Conference is officially open.

The annual gathering of professional owners and users of AM technologies will take place on 19-23 March 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, and promises a ‘unique gathering of users’ of all levels, ‘to provide and share valuable insights and experiences to help one another.’

Mark Abshire, AMUG president, said, “The AMUG conference is all about the users of additive manufacturing equipment. What makes it unique is that the users plan, organise, and manage all aspects of the conference, making it truly ‘For Users, By Users’.”

Across the five-day event, the AMUG Conference will deliver over 50 hours of programming and networking opportunities that encourage participation from morning until night. Abshire emphasises participation across each of these activities throughout the event, which includes keynotes, panels, hands-on workshops, technical sessions, AMUGexpo, and meals, is key to having a valuable AMUG experience.

Abshire said, “Our conference fills education, training and networking gaps with experience and knowledge shared by users of a broad range of additive manufacturing technologies. And while highly skilled users attend the conference, first-time attendees new to the technology are embraced, welcomed, and encouraged to engage in information exchange.”

The agenda is expected to feature nearly 150 presentations and workshops while the accompanying AMUGexpo, which runs on 19-20th March, will host over 140 participating companies.

Further highlights include the eighth annual Innovators Showcase, which has previously spotlighted key industry figures such as Dr Hans Langer and Professor Gideon Levy in a fireside chat, the AMUG Innovators Award, Technical Competition and DINO Awards, and Off-Site Dinner gathering.

Attendees can register at the advanced, all-inclusive conference registration fee of 1,295 USD until January 6, 2023. For more information and to secure your conference pass, click here.

