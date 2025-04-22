AMUG announces 2025 board elections; Jason Lopes receives President's Award

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has confirmed the election of Heather Natal, Alex Roschli, Kim Killoran, and William (Dallas) Martin to its board of directors.

AMUG members voted for their preferred board nominees at the AMUG Conference earlier this month.

Natal will serve as Secretary, Roschli as Director of Education & Conference, Killoran as Director of Marketing & Events, and Martin as Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors.

The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2025. The balance of the board includes three elected and two appointed positions, each with one or more years remaining in their terms.

The AMUG Board Members for the 2025-2026 term are:

Officers

President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consulting

Vice President: Tim Bell, Sciath aiM Forge Inc

Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Plastics Plus LLC

Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineer

Directors

Director at Large: Bruce LeMaster, Obsidian Solutions Group, LLC

Director of Education & Conference: Alex Roschli, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Director of Marketing & Events: Kim Killoran, Stratasys

Director of Membership: Claire Belson Barnes, Markforged

Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Dallas Martin, Toyota

Shannon VanDeren, AMUG President, said: “The board of directors that will serve AMUG for 2025-2026 is comprised of various backgrounds, skillsets, additive manufacturing disciplines, years in the industry, and personalities. Yet collectively, they are focused and committed to upholding the integrity and purpose of AMUG.

“We will have the opportunity to glean from the diverse perspectives and viewpoints of our board members, consisting of men and women, engineers and non-engineers, as well as people with business-oriented and technically focused careers. I look forward to healthy conversations and a forward-moving approach.”

Natal was re-elected to the position of Secretary, a role she has filled for the past two years. Presently, she serves as Chair of the Governance Committee, Co-chair of the Registration Committee, and as a member of the Executive Committee and Event & Hospitality Committee. She was awarded AMUG’s coveted DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award in 2024.

Roschli was elected to serve as Director of Education & Conference after four years as a member and Co-chair of the Track Leader Committee and Agenda & Program Committee member. These committees are instrumental components of AMUG’s education and conference programs, which he will oversee in his new role. Alex received his DINO Award in 2023.

Killoran is returning to the board to fill the new Director of Marketing & Events position, having previously served as Secretary for five years (2014 – 2019). Currently, she is Chair of the Marketing Committee, a role she has filled for five years, and a member of the Recognition and Agenda & Program Committees. Killoran was presented with a DINO Award in 2017.

Martin, the newly elected Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, has been an active participant and vocal supporter of AMUG since first attending 11 years ago. Currently, he is a member of two committees, Expo and Sponsors & Exhibitors. For these contributions, he received the DINO Award at the 2025 AMUG Conference.

Serving as board members is made possible by the support of their respective employers: GoEngineer (Heather Natal), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Alex Roschli), Stratasys (Kim Killoran), and Toyota (Dallas Martin).

Beyond oversight and management of the AMUG organisation, the board’s primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2026 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the additive manufacturing industry, and overseeing the event’s day-to-day activities. The all-inclusive, five-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations, the AMUGexpo, and the Special Event & Dinner.

The 2026 AMUG Conference will be held in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 -19, 2026.

Jason Lopes receives President's Award

At this month's AMUG Conference, Jason Lopes, Chief Technology Officer of Gentle Giant Studios, was recognised with its President’s Award.

The President’s Award recognizes the exemplary vision, leadership, and tireless years of service for the advancement of AMUG. Over its entire history, AMUG has presented only twelve President’s Awards.

VanDeren said: “As I worked through this year, there was one name that continually rose to the top in many instances, Jason Lopes. As AMUG president, I was inspired to recognise Jason for his character and contributions as a person, contributor, teammate, teacher, and student. The sharing of this award with Jason was a delight and honor.”

Joe Allison — CEO of Gentle Giant Studios, past AMUG board member, DINO recipient (twice), and Innovators Award honoree — added: “As long as I’ve known Jason, he eats, sleeps, and breathes 3D printing. He’s always looking for what he can do with new technologies and materials. His passion and his enthusiasm are contagious.

“He loves to share everything he learns with anyone who is interested. Over the years, he has always been very generous with his time to share his journey and knowledge. This very much includes AMUG, which I know holds a special place in his heart. I am very happy to extend my congratulations to Jason and express my appreciation for all he has done for our industry.”

Lopes’ first AMUG Conference was in 2010, and he has continued to contribute to and advocate for the conference since. For his early work, he received the coveted DINO Award in 2012, and has gone on to serve as a chair or member of several AMUG Committees, including DINO Selection, New Members, and Technical Competition.

Promoted to Chief Technical Officer at Gentle Giant Studios 15 months after joining the company in 2022, Lopes’ journey into the blending of technology and creativity started at Stan Winston Studio and expanded at Legacy Effects. After 11 years, he moved to Carbon to help customers ‘connect the dots’ between the technology and their applications. Lopes served as chair for SPE AM & 3D Printing, coincident with his time at Gentle Giant Studios. Presently, he is a board advisor for Axtra3D, Inc.

Lopes said: “I am beyond humbled to receive the President’s Award and to sit alongside the previous eleven recipients that came before me. I would like to thank AMUG President Shannon VanDeren for all her hard work and seeing the value that I bring to the group and industry. 2025 marked my 15th year of attending the Additive Manufacturing Users Group, a users group unlike any other, and it’s an event I look forward to year after year. The talent and openness are truly what makes this group what it is, and the motto says it all, 'For Users, By Users.'”

Past recipients of the President’s Award are Thomas A. Sorovetz (2000), Patti Brown (2006), Guy E. Bourdeau (2007), Robert Zubrickie (2010), Timothy Gornet (2013), Gary Rabinovitz (2014), Mark Abshire (2016), Elizabeth Goode (2019), Terry Hoppe (2021), Vince Anewenter (2021), and Mark Wynn (2023).