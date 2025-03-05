Additive Manufacturing Users Group names 2025 scholarship recipients

× Expand AMUG From left: Dr. Colleen Murray and Justin Levy

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of names of its 2025 scholarships.

Colleen Murray, Ph.D., a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland (UMD), has been awarded the Randy Stevens Scholarship, and Justin Levy, a third-year mechanical engineering student at The Ohio State University (OSU), has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship.

The scholarships recognise students and educators who demonstrate a passion and vision for additive manufacturing while working towards advancing education and industry. The Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship, founded by Guy's wife, Renee Bourdeau, and financially supported by Project MFG, is awarded annually to one college student. The Randy Stevens Scholarship, founded and financially supported by Randy's former employer, In'Tech Industries, is awarded annually to one educator focusing on additive manufacturing. The recipients will attend this year's AMUG Conference in Chicago and present their work on stage on April 1st.

Olga Ivanova, Ph.D., Scholarship Committee co-chair, said, "We had an outstanding pool of applicants this year. The selection process was particularly difficult, as the top two candidates for the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship and the top three for the Randy Stevens Scholarship received nearly identical scores from the committee, making the final decision especially challenging.”

Colleen Murray received a doctoral degree in mechanical engineering from UMD and is a lecturer in the university's Department of Aerospace Engineering. Her research background is in the mechanical characterisation of composites and additively manufactured structures. For her doctoral thesis, Murray focused on the energy absorption properties of additively manufactured honeycombs for crashworthiness applications. She continues the research work on additive structures through her projects and those of undergraduates she oversees.

Norman Wereley, Ph.D., a University of Maryland Minta Martin Professor of aerospace engineering, said in his letter of recommendation, "Dr. Murray is an excellent communicator and an exceptional person, leader, scholar, mentor and researcher. I cannot imagine anyone more deserving of the Randy Stevens Scholarship."

Justin Levy became interested in 3D printing when he was 13 years old and now conducts research in laser powder bed fusion and process optimisation. As a student researcher in OSU's Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), Levy works to optimise breakaway support strategies for laser powder bed fusion to reduce post-processing time and improve workflow efficiency. He has also worked with CDME and Pantheon3D to bring the first concrete 3D printer to Ohio, interned at Castheon, Inc., an ADDMAN Group Company, was a fellow in the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) X-Force program and will spend this summer working at the REACT lab at Tinker AFB on strategies for AM across the U.S. Air Force.

Youping Gao, Castheon's founder, chief scientist, & EVP, stated in his letter of recommendation, "Justin's practical expertise in additive manufacturing processes and his unwavering commitment to innovation make him an outstanding candidate for this scholarship."

