Anisoprint partners with Jacobs University Bremen to establish on-campus 3D printing ecosystem

× Expand Anisoprint The Anisoprint team visiting Jacobs University Bremen

The Luxembourg based hardware start-up Anisoprint and Jacobs University Bremen have teamed up through a signed agreement to foster research, education and technology transfer on continuous fibre 3D printing on the university’s campus in Bremen.

In collaboration with the university, Anisoprint will establish a research environment centred around the brand’s proprietary Continuous Fiber Coextrusion (CFC) technology on the campus in Bremen, Germany. Founded in 2001, Jacobs University is a private, English-language campus university and is part of the global Schauffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT) ecosystem.

Anisoprint's mission includes creating meaningful connections with universities by providing a leading-edge research infrastructure. The Anisoprint research and development team will be relocated to Bremen and set up a lab with state-of-the-art equipment on the Jacobs University campus.

The R&D team will not only be working on developing new materials, improving processes and design methods, but will also contribute to educational activities and technology training for students, both from Jacobs University and SIT. Anisoprint aims to provide new career opportunities for students through different thesis projects and internships.

The collaboration will facilitate cross-learning, knowledge sharing and best practice exchange in multiple research fields. Jacobs University and SIT students will get the opportunity to explore educational resources, participate in training programs and experiment with cutting edge 3D printing technology through access to the lab.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration in research, teaching and knowledge transfer in a highly innovative and disruptive technology environment,” said Jacobs University President Professor Fabio Pammoli.

Pammoli continued: “It is a milestone in the path of Jacobs University in its ambition to become one of the top 15 global young universities with a focus in key areas such as data science for business, quantum computing and technologies, advanced materials and modelling of complex systems. Additionally to the educational benefits, it brings great value to the whole economic area of Bremen.”

Fedor Antonov, CEO at Anisoprint, commented on the agreement, saying: “Our goal has always been to bring the cutting edge of research to the market. The City of Bremen is a globally well-known hotspot for aerospace and polymer science. We’re at the right place and the right time. Becoming a part of Jacobs University’s excellent research ecosystem will catalyse our future research activities.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.