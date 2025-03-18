Anycubic showcases its Kobra S1 Combo 3D printer at TCT Asia 2025

× Expand Anycubic Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo at TCT Asia 2025.

Anycubic is showcasing its newly launched Kobra S1 Combo 3D printer at TCT Asia 2025. In Shanghai, the consumer-focused multi-colour FDM printer is attracting attention for its affordability, stability, and material versatility. Following its debut in 2025, the Kobra S1 Combo has established itself as a competitive consumer-grade 3D printer.

“The Kobra S1 Combo is refreshingly pragmatic,” said a materials exhibitor at TCT Asia 2025. “It's fast, stable, and Anycubic's new Orca-based Slicer Next simplifies workflow. From individuals to small workshops or schools, it's definitely a go-to choice.”

Key features of the Kobra S1 Combo:

Features a CoreXY FDM system.

Supports practical filament materials like PLA, PETG, ABS, and ASA.

The 3D printer can be used in a variety of applications like multi-colour printing with up to eight colours via the Ace Pro.

With distinguishing filament feeder, the ACE Pro, featuring a side drying capability, users can ensure the filament remains at optimal quality.

Reduces setup steps by 90% compared to previous models.

Anycubic celebrates its 10th anniversary

The brand’s trajectory is set to follow the ethos: hardware as an enabler, not a hurdle. Last year, company’s Kobra 3 Combo and Makeronline platform were clear successes, laying the groundwork for this ethos. Building upon the previous successes, the Kobra S1 Combo embodies “the industry’s shift toward accessibility with its plug-and-play design, fully enclosed structure, and intuitive assembly.”

Anycubic is making strides to ensure that 3D printing is accessible to all. As a result, the company has found itself in the top rankings of buyer guides from CNET, TechRadar, All3DP, and more. Experts have been commending the company on its performance improvements and ease of use.

Prioritising software as well as hardware

While Anycubic has made strides with its hardware launches, the company is still aiming to redefine the user experience when it comes to software. Examples of the company’s software-related improvements include:

The Orca-based Anycubic Slicer Next: Featuring model libraries, filament profiles, and remote control for FDM users, the solution allows users to easily modify designs with a greater range of options to help improve the success of creations.

Makeronline platform: With a community of over 140,000 creators registered, Makeronline's community promotes collaboration by providing the ability to share designs ranging from classroom aids to custom robotic parts. Themed contests are held regularly, with prizes and participant recognition awarded.

Anycubic has set its sights on redefining the landscape of accessible, high-precision printing through the launch of a new product due in mid-2025.