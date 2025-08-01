Anzu Partners affiliate receives court approval to acquire ExOne GmbH and ExOne KK

An Anzu Partners affiliate's acquisition of ExOne GmbH and ExOne KK has been approved by a US Court.

With no objections or appeals expected, the organisations will now begin implementing the transaction, according to a press release distributed by Anzu Partners.

It comes just days after Desktop Metal - the parent company of ExOne since a $575 million acquisition in 2021 - filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, with foreign subsidiaries being put up for sale. ExOne GmbH and ExOne KK, as well as EnvisionTEC GmbH and AIDRO s.r.l., were noted as businesses that were of interest to an affiliate of Anzu Partners.

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on clean tech, industrial and life science technology companies and is in the process of acquiring Voxeljet after a court approved a financial restructuring of the firm through the German Company Stabilization and Restructuring Act.

ExOne, like Voxeljet, has made a name for itself in digital sand casting, with Anzu expressing a strong commitment to ensuring continuity across operational areas. The press release said that customers and suppliers of ExOne can expect consistent service and ongoing collaboration, with existing relations, agreements, and service standards maintained. Eric Bader will continue as the Managing Director for ExOne GmbH, and Ken Yokoyama will continue as the Managing Director for ExOne KK.

“Since 1995, ExOne has been on a mission to deliver powerful industrial 3D printing solutions for castings and beyond – solutions that enable innovations,” said Bader. “Our industrial binder jet sand 3D printers are the world's most trusted systems that drive customer loyalty worldwide. We are excited to continue building on that foundation and driving the future of digital casting.”

“We recognise the strength of ExOne’s customer and supplier relationships,” added Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners. “Our priority is to ensure stability, honour existing commitments, and continue building trusted partnerships as we move forward together.”