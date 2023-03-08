ARES Modena selects Roboze 3D printing for supercar customisation

× Expand Roboze/ARES Modena

ARES Modena, a luxury coachbuilder dedicated to the design and production of one-off or limited-edition cars and motorcycles, has selected the industrial 3D printing technology of Roboze to increase the customisation of its automotive offerings.

Located in the heart of Italy’s Motor Valley, ARES Modena creates ‘true bespoke road jewels’, designed and produced to order. To increase customisation capacity and optimise production processes, the company will implement Roboze’s ARGO 500 solution, a flexible AM system for large, high-performance parts, at its modern 23,000 m2 facility in Modena, which opened in January 2018.

Alberto Migliorni, Head of Technologies and Production of ARES Modena, said: “We chose Roboze for their industrial approach in 3D printing and their deep knowledge in materials science. We are convinced that thanks to this solution we will further raise our level of design, development and production.”

According to Roboze, its 3D printing solutions are useful in solving problems related to process repeatability, precision, and the production of custom parts with high-performance polymers and materials.

“ARES creates unique and highly prestigious vehicles. ARES customers want the best performance ever,” said Alessio Lorusso, Founder & CEO of Roboze. “At Roboze, we have always had the goal of creating solutions that allows us to overcome current and future industrial challenges, using technology and science to solve complex problems. With ARES, we are convinced that all this can have free space, accelerating innovation and increasing the application opportunities of industrial 3D printing with high-performance materials, opening new paths for the manufacturing of the future.”

