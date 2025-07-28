MGI Engineering is set to use Argive’s 3D printed microturbines

× Expand MGI Engineering & Argive MGI Engineering's SkyShark drone.

Argive (owned by Alloyed Ltd) has announced its new 3D printed microturbine, the A300, will be used in MGI Engineering’s SkyShark drone. The company’s gas microturbines will help to support the independent propulsion capability of the UK-developed, unmanned Skyshark one-way effector drone.

Developed for additive manufacturing, the A300 microturbine provides a wide range of benefits compared to traditionally manufactured engines. The 3D printed design helps to reduce the number of parts the A300 turbine needs by a factor of four, providing a lighter, more efficient, compact power system for unmanned platforms and mobile operations.

Built with one of Alloyed’s nickel superalloys, the ABD-900AM, the A300 ensures hot components are stronger, more complex, and lightweight. Additionally, the digital engine design can be easily and quickly tailored to meet customers’ performance requirements on thrust, cruise efficiency, and engine size, supporting mission-specific propulsion requirements across various drone platforms.

The creation of a nearshore and onshore supply chain for ancillary components is helping to reduce supply chain risks.

“Offering world-class performance at a drastically reduced cost, the A300 is evidence of the power of the additive manufacturing process to develop and produce engines at speed,” said Rob Joles, Commercial Director of Argive. “Additive manufacturing enables the integration of complex, integrated components that enhance efficiency and reliability while reducing size and maintenance needs - critical for high-performance drone missions.”

Mike Gascoyne, CEO of MGI Engineering, added, “Integrating the world-leading A300 gas microturbine into SkyShark marks a significant leap in performance and capability. It's compact, lightweight design and exceptional fuel efficiency give us extended range, higher payload capacity, and the reliability our customers expect.”