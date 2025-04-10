ASTM International & ASTRO America partner to advance standards for large-scale additive manufacturing

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) has established a strategic collaboration with the Applied Science & Technology Research Organization (ASTRO) of America.

The joint initiative will focus on the development and deployment of Additive Friction Stir Deposition (AFSD) by advancing standards, quality infrastructure, and best practices for large-scale AM technologies.

Titled “Advancement of Process, Materials, Applications, and Test and Evaluation for Large-Scale Additive Manufacturing,” the project commenced in December 2024 and will run until December 2027. It will be delivered in five phases, with each phase targeting specific technical and strategic deliverables.

Through the collaboration, ASTM AM CoE will host stakeholder and value chain workshops, develop integrated control plans across equipment, facility, feedstock, and process dimensions, and implement a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS) for Characterisation and Metrology (C&M).

The project will also initiate the development of standards for novel Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) methods, QMS workflows, and process specifications related to AFSD. The partners hope this approach will yield significant advancements in material qualification, process control, and developing novel NDE methods to enhance manufacturing readiness and production quality.

“This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to accelerating the industrial readiness of emerging AM technologies through standards, training, and applied R&D,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM’s vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs. “By combining ASTM’s AM CoE expertise with ASTRO’s innovation leadership, we’re enabling a more robust and scalable future for large-scale additive manufacturing.”

“ASTRO America’s mission is to bridge advanced science and applied technologies and innovation to strengthen U.S. manufacturing,” said Jason Gorey, executive director of ASTRO America. “Working with ASTM’s AM CoE ensures we are not only advancing new technologies like AFSD, but doing so with the rigorous quality frameworks needed for long-term success.”

ASTM's AM CoE have exhibited at RAPID + TCT this week from Booth #3045