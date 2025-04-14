ASTM International's F42 additive manufacturing committee to develop polymer material extrusion safety principals

ASTM International’s additive manufacturing technologies committee (F42) is developing a proposed standard that will cover environment, health, and safety principles for use of polymers with material extrusion processes.

The proposed standard (WK93787) will provide a full overview of requirements for a safe material extrusion industrial application and will be used to provide uniform and complete information to environment, health, and safety practitioners, including those in charge of conformity and permits.

This effort, per ASTM International, directly relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure, among other applicable UN SDG goals. All interested parties, particularly those with experience in additive manufacturing polymer processes, are being encouraged to join in the development of WK93787 and other related proposed standards.

“The proposed standard will provide guidelines regarding the safe installation and operation of MEX equipment in an industrial environment,” said ASTM member Francois Richard, Manufacturing Engineering Manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

At RAPID + TCT last week, ASTM International also announced a partnership with ASTRO America to advance standards for large-scale additive manufacturing.