ASTM International takes centre stage at the home of additive manufacturing in the UK

× Expand ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence

The additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry gathers this week in Birmingham around three essential events for the UK community.

TCT 3Sixty, the UK’s definitive event for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the TCT UK User Group and the TCT Awards combine to showcase the newest technology, the best applications and the latest innovations from this cutting edge industry.

As part of its ongoing mission to define shared expectations for manufacturer quality in additive manufacturing, ASTM International, a globally recognised leader in the development and delivery of voluntary consensus standards is taking a prominent role across all of the week's events.

This also coincides with ASTM launching a new manufacturer certification program designed to enhance quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and process control across the additive manufacturing (AM) supply chain.

Duncan Wood, CEO, TCT Group, "ASTM are committed to increasing their presence and visibility in the UK and we are delighted that they have chosen our week of events to accelerate this goal. Their sponsorship of the TCT UK User Group and headline sponsorship of the annual TCT Awards underlines their desire to be intimately connected to the front line users of this technology, whilst their participation as a speaker and exhibitor in TCT 3Sixty also underpins their position as a thought leader in additive, we are delighted to be working with ASTM across all fronts and value their participation immensely."

Dr. Martin White, director of technical operations for ASTM concludes, “ASTM International is committed to enhancing our presence in the UK through strategic initiatives and collaborations. Our involvement in TCT is crucial as it provides a platform to showcase our advancements in additive manufacturing and to engage with key stakeholders in the industry. By participating in TCT, we aim to drive the adoption of our standards and technologies, fostering innovation and growth within the UK market. The TCT 3Sixty show is the leading UK event for these types of discussions.”

TCT 3Sixty will take place on 4-5th June at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and start planning your agenda with the TCT event app. Catch ASTM's panel 'Back to the Future: Did We Get Our Predictions Right, and What Comes Next for Additive Manufacturing?' on the TCT Insights Stage on June 5th at 12:45.