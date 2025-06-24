ASTM International to develop manufacturing training programs for needs of DoD with Nikon Advanced Manufacturing

ASTM International and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. have partnered to train the next generation of manufacturing professionals through programs tailored to the needs of the Department of Defense (DoD).

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and will work together on a series of strategic initiatives, of which the co-development of comprehensive education, training and personnel certification is considered the priority.

Nikon AM will host the the development of these programs at its Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California, which is equipped with large metal powder bed fusion systems, as well as metallurgy and metrology capabilities.

In addition to joint education and research initiatives, the partnership will support engagement with federal agencies and pursue government-funded projects that promote manufacturing innovation. Nikon AM will also play an active role in ASTM-hosted events, including the ASTM International Conference on Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM), as well as co-led seminars and workshops on topics ranging from process qualification to digital transformation.

“It has become increasingly clear that advanced manufacturing is critical to national competitiveness, and over the past couple of years, Nikon AM has been executing a strategic plan focused on onshoring these vital capabilities. In order to develop, build and operate the next generation of manufacturing equipment and solutions, we also need to inspire, educate and train the next-generation workforce about AM technology,” said Hamid Zarringhalam, CEO of Nikon AM. “Combined, Nikon AM and ASTM bring nearly 235 years of legacy in quality, precision, and integrity—names that people already know and trust.”

“For more than a century, ASTM has helped industries move from possibility to production by transforming markets, enabling standards, and assisting in technological developments,” said Andrew G. Kireta, Jr., President of ASTM International. “This collaboration with Nikon AM brings together two institutions with unmatched legacy and global recognition. Together, we’re reinforcing the connection between workforce development, resilient supply chains, and national security—all while helping accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing at an industrial scale.”

The MOU is said to establish a framework for the two organisations to collaborate in future opportunities while maintaining confidentiality and protecting intellectual property as they work toward formalising additional agreements.