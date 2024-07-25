ASTM launches Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee with 23 3D printing end users

ASTM International‘s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), along with numerous industry partners, has launched the AM CoE Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC) initiative.

The AMCC is composed of only representatives from AM end-users and its mission is to bring key stakeholders together, across multiple industry sectors, to collaborate on audit criteria to qualify AM supply chains.

Development of this audit criteria will be based on published international standards and industry best practices. The committee members representing aerospace, defence, medical, and transportation have worked together for nearly a year to develop audit criteria comprising standardised requirements to qualify an AM facility. The first version of the audit criteria is in its final stages of completion, with ASTM International saying it aims to satisfy multi-industry sector requirements, and can be used by organisations to qualify suppliers and internal additive manufacturing facilities.

The founding committee currently comprises 23 members, including Boeing, Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin, and Johnson & Johnson. A full list can be found below.

“The work of the AMCC enables a better understanding of the capabilities of additive manufacturing suppliers amidst the rapid growth of providers in this technology area,” said Melissa Orme, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at The Boeing Company.

“The efforts of the Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee stand to benefit our industry. The AMCC provides a great platform for end users across multiple sectors to collaboratively address common qualification challenges in additive manufacturing,” added Joseph Murphy, Associate Fellow, Lockheed Martin.

“Developing certification criteria is a detailed and resource-intensive process, but the resulting value for our organisation and the industry as a whole will be substantial,” offered Eddie Kavanagh, Senior Principal Engineer at Johnson & Johnson. “The AM CoE, along with ASTM International, has created a program that will deliver significant benefits, and we are glad to contribute to this endeavour.”

The ASTM AM CoE offers certification programs that complement the AMCC by covering the entire additive manufacturing value chain, providing a comprehensive certification framework. The existing certification programs include the Additive Manufacturing Quality Certification (AMQC) for process quality assurance, Additive Manufacturing Operator Certification (AMOC) for qualified operators of metal laser powder bed fusion machines, and Additive Manufacturing Facility Safety Certification (AMFSC) for ensuring a safe and compliant facility.

The AMCC is responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining the audit criteria, and managing the certification program. It will continue to advance comprehensive check lists for additive manufacturing, uniting industry leaders in a concerted effort to evolve the field and ensure robust and reliable supply chains.

Among the list of AMCC members are: