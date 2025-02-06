ASTM to lead research on the sustainability of additive manufacturing via $2.1 million America Makes project call

ASTM International has been awarded funding from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)) through an America Makes project call.

Announced in June 2024 by America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), the project call is worth 2.1 million USD in funding.

ASTM will lead research on the sustainability and environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), with the project focusing on developing methodologies for reutilising and recycling AM materials while ensuring sustainable design strategies that meet the necessary quality and performance standards for end users.

Through this initiative, ASTM says it aims to deepen industry understanding of AM sustainability by assessing the environmental impact of various materials and processes. The project will explore strategies for material recovery, lifecycle assessments, and frameworks that help manufacturers to implement eco-friendly practices without compromising part performance or reliability.

ASTM will use the findings of the project to inform industry-wide best practices and industry guidelines. The Boeing Company, ADDMAN, Amaero Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, and the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association, LLC will all support the effort.

“Advancing sustainable practices in additive manufacturing is crucial for the future of aerospace and other industries,” said Melissa Orme, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at Boeing. “This project represents a major step toward achieving those goals by addressing full lifecycle assessment and sustainable design considerations.”

“We are pleased to lead this important project with America Makes,” added Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s Vice President of Global Advanced Manufacturing. “Our focus will be on developing methodologies that eventually promote the sustainable use of materials in additive manufacturing, ensuring both environmental benefits and high-quality outcomes for end users.”