ASTM's F42 committee commences development of standard to define printability range of cementitious materials for extrusion 3D printers

ASTM International’s additive manufacturing committee (F42) is developing a proposed standard (WK94968) that aims to help define the printability range of cementitious materials for 'any given extrusion-based 3D printer.'

WK94968 is under development within the committee’s test methods subcommittee (F42.01).

According to ASTM member Reza Foruzanmehr, the new standard addresses an existing gap by providing a test method that will identify the compatibility zone between cementitious mixtures and 3D printing extrusion systems in terms of optimal rheological properties.

“Consider the example of a piping bag used for decorating cakes. If the cream inside is too stiff, it will not come out. If it is too runny, it will not hold its shape,” said Foruzanmehr, Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Ottawa. “The size and shape of the nozzle, as well as the force applied to squeeze the bag, also affect the outcome.”

The standard defines the minimum and maximum values of yield stress and viscosity, within which cementitious materials can be reliably extruded while maintaining printability factors, without requiring access to expensive and time-consuming rheometric tests.

Foruzanmehr notes that by providing a reproducible and accessible approach to evaluating material printability, the standard supports optimised mix design, accurate printer calibration, and consistent quality control for extrusion-based 3D printing systems.

This effort directly relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities, #9 on Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and #12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.

Earlier this week, ASTM International's Wohlers Associates team sat down with TCT to explore the key findings of this year's Wohlers Report, how it has transitioned into ASTM International after the 2021 acquisition, and what goes into the development of the report.