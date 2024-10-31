ASTRO America to establish aerospace & defence manufacturing research centre in line with AM Forward initiative

ASTRO America has selected Florida State University to help establish a major centre for aerospace and defence manufacturing research in line with its commitments to the AM Forward initiative.

The Institute for Strategic Partnerships, Innovation, Research, and Education (InSPIRE) will serve as crucial hub for the AM Forward collaboration, with ASTRO America hoping the facility will support the development of critical supply chains.

This announcement coincides with ASTRO America’s decision to establish the headquarters of its signature Additive Manufacturing Forward (AM Forward) technology program in Panama City, Florida. Announced in 2022, AM Forward has been set up in partnership with seven leading manufacturing organisations to enhance the resilience of domestic manufacturing supply chains through the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

ASTRO America will take the lead in designing the factory layout of the InSPIRE facility, manage its industry and government collaborations and embeds, and help prioritise applied research that will maximise US industrial productivity, national security, and regional economic development.

InSPIRE is set to boast a flexible end-to-end production environment for advanced manufacturing, combined with advanced aerodynamic and propulsion test facilities that include a supersonic to hypersonic wind tunnel for advanced, in-situ test and evaluation. Companies big and small will have access to production expertise at 'every stage of production,' offering configurable manufacturing work cells, materials testing, diagnostics laboratories, and learning spaces.

The facility will be led by a team of advanced manufacturing, aerospace testing, and workforce development experts, with industry members embedding employees at InSPIRE to collaborate with FSU faculty and ASTRO staff to develop and productionise aerospace and energy systems. Key personnel will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Florida State University is a national leader in aero-propulsion research,” said Orringer. “Together with ASTRO’s advanced manufacturing network and expertise, we will build a model public-private partnership to boost competitiveness for America’s aerospace and defence sector and ensure robust economic growth in America’s Gulf Coast Region.”

“This partnership between FSU and ASTRO America is a critical step in laying the foundation for InSPIRE to have a generational impact on the entire Northwest Florida region,” said InSPIRE Executive Director Farrukh S. Alvi, PhD. “InSPIRE will help pioneer some of the most advanced manufacturing capabilities, test and improve the manufactured products in world class aero-test facilities and create new opportunities for students and faculty to work with industry leaders, building on our expertise in research and engineering, fostering next generation innovation and cultivating prosperity in our communities for generations to come.”

Last week Stifel received final federal approval for its AM Forward Fund, which will provide small and mid-sized American manufacturers capital to increase their additive and advanced manufacturing capabilities.