ATI additive manufacturing strategy targets order of magnitude growth in number of flying 3D printed parts in UK

The Aerospace Technology Institute's (ATI) additive manufacturing strategy has targeted an order of magnitude growth in the number of flying 3D printed parts in civil aerospace, with action needing to be taken by 2028.

Supported by the Manufacturing Technology Centre - the UK's National Centre for Additive Manufacturing - the strategy has been established to help the UK aerospace sector capitalise on the additive manufacturing market, which is expected to reach £10bn by 2023.

The vision for 2030 is a significant growth in the number of flying AM parts in civil aerospace, designed and delivered by a fully capable end to end UK supply chain. It is believed that only around ten AM civil aircraft parts are flying with UK-based organisations, despite nearly 114 million GBP in funding for AM projects.

To bring about that improvement, the ATI's strategy says it is 'crucial' to synchronise technology development with the product decision that key industry stakeholders are expected to take in the 2028 timeframe in preparation for next generation commercial aircraft.

The roadmap notes: “The UK possesses all the necessary ingredients to embrace full scale aerospace AM production including a comprehensive AM network boasting machine OEMs, rapidly growing supply chains, and unparalleled academic prowess. What is now required is a concerted effort – a collective leaning in - to change the focus from research & development towards the production of end use parts.”

With the likes of Airbus, Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc and Rolls-Royce already enjoying the benefits of additive manufacturing, including in UK manufacturing facilities, there remains untapped potential. This potential could lead to improved fuel efficiency, enhanced thermal management and reduced mass thanks to additive manufacturing's ability to consolidate complex part assemblies, lower overall manufacturing costs, and reduce waste. It is also considered to be a key enabler in accelerating the time to market of complex, high-value products by reducing the time and cost of development cycles.

The ATI roadmap targets four key challenge areas, including supply chain resilience, more efficient qualification, reducing part cost, and increasing application opportunities. Overcoming these challenges, the strategy suggests, will enhance confidence in AM, enabling decision makers to confidently integrate this technology into future programmes.

Alex Hickson, Head of Technology – Structures, Manufacturing & Materials, ATI and co-author of the roadmap, said: “Advancing capabilities and getting additive manufactured parts onto aircraft is a key enabler on the journey to Destination Zero. This roadmap provides the strategic direction and key milestones which are key to delivering UK competitiveness in this area and securing the economic benefits on offer.”

Katy Milne, Future Mobility Associate Director at MTC, added: “The level of innovation in the aerospace sector is at its highest for decades, with companies developing new, more sustainable aircraft and driving more integrated supply chains. AM is a critical enabler. By sharing our knowledge via this roadmap, OEMs and Tier 1s can make better-informed decisions on where, when and how AM can be optimised for next generation aircrafts. In turn, supply chains can build the capability to manufacture the components needed as they come to market, and help to secure a bright future for UK aerospace manufacturing.”

The ATI AM Strategy and Roadmap was developed following consultation with OEMs together more than 50 partners from across the aerospace supply chain. Featured case studies from Airbus, Eaton, GKN Aerospace and Rolls-Royce explore the benefits of AM across parts production, thermal management and MRO.

The ATI AM Strategy and Roadmap is now available to download.