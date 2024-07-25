BAE Systems set to utilise 3D printing in manufacture of Tempest crewed combat air demonstrator

BAE Systems has commenced manufacturing and assembly of the main structure of a crewed combat air demonstrator in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, MBDA UK, and the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), according to reports.

The initiative forms part of the Tempest project and will lean on additive manufacturing technologies to produce ‘significant structural parts’ of the aircraft. This demonstrator aircraft will be used to generate data that can be harnessed to support the development of the Tempest combat aircraft.

BAE Systems made the announcement at Farnborough International Airshow, detailing how the demonstrator aircraft is a ‘significant advancement’ in crewed supersonic aircraft and will boast ‘stealth features.’ The collaborators are aiming to have the demonstrator ready for flight by 2027, with a new combat aircraft set to be ready by 2035.

Harnessing 3D printing and Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) technology, BAE is hoping to produce structural parts of the demonstrator aircraft ‘efficiently and cost-effectively.’ The UK Defence Journal reports that test pilots from BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and the Royal Air Force have conducted over 215 hours of simulation flights, which has generated information that can be leveraged to support aircraft design and future flight trials.

In that report, BAE Systems Head of Tempest Paul Wilde was quoted as saying: “The flying technology demonstrator is a vital initiative for developing national skills and advance technology, ensuring the UK remains a world leader in the design, production, test and certification of combat aircraft. Partnering with around 100 UK suppliers, including our Team Tempest partners, we’re combining engineering expertise with innovative methods to enhance and refresh crucial industrial skills which is so important as we get ready to deliver the Tempest programme.”

Steven Barnes, AM Process & Capability Lead at BAE Systems, noted on LinkedIn: “Great to see the announcement today at Farnborough International Airshow that manufacture has begun on the main structure of the Flying Combat Air Demonstrator. Of personal importance, the announcement describes how additive manufacturing is being used to produce structurally significant parts in an efficient and cost-effective way. The demonstrator us a unique opportunity to increase not only the volume of AM parts on a platform, but also, the criticality. It is providing vital evidence for the critical technologies, methods and tools, which will be used on the next generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS).”

Development of the Tempest combat aircraft began back in 2015, with the Financial Times reporting in 2020 that an internal target had been set at BAE Systems to additively manufacture up to 30% of the Tempest fighter jet. BAE operates a range of 3D printing equipment, including Stereolithography, Fused Depositon Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, and Selective Laser Melting technologies. In 2020, TCT reported that the company had installed its fourth Stratasys F900 machine.