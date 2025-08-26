Bambu Lab launches H2S, its biggest 3D printer to date

× Expand Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab has launched its latest 3D printer featuring its biggest build volume yet.

The H2S is being described by the desktop 3D printing company as ‘the ultimate single-nozzle printing experience’ with a 220% increase in print volume and 30% increase in print speed (compared to its popular X1C model).

Key features, in addition to its 340 × 320 × 340 mm build capacity, include an optimised single-nozzle toolhead and hotend with speeds of up to 1000 mm/s and an acceleration of 20,000 mm/s². The 350°C hotend combined with a 65°C heated build chamber means the H2S can be used with a wide range of materials from PLA to carbon fibre-reinforced filaments. It also comes equipped with 23 sensors and three onboard cameras to track printing and mitigate failures, plus a host of safety features including five flame sensors, door and cover monitoring, emergency stop capabilities, and an intelligent airflow system.

The H2S has been built using Bambu Lab’s second generation technologies including its in-house developed Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) extruder, which is said to give 67% more extrusion force than conventional extruders. There’s also its proprietary Auto Hole/Contour Compensation feature which automatically compensates material shrinkage for mechanical tolerances, and optional Vision Encoder technology, a feature previously only available on industrial machines, which supports motion accuracy under 50 microns.

Bambu Lab says the H2S has been introduced in response to user demand for 'a bigger X1C' and greater performance, without the added complexity of a dual-nozzle setup, and builds on the capabilities of its recent H2D platform, which launched in March. The company's machines have already been widely adopted by industrial users across manufacturing floors, but the H2S's lower starting price point of $1,249 (£999), according to Bambu Lab, is designed to make professional-level 3D printing accessible to even more users.

The machine is being offered in three configurations with prices starting at $1,249 for the base H2S, which will be available in October. The H2S AMS Combo, priced at $1,499 (£1,199), which includes AMS 2 Pro for enhanced multi-material capabilities, and the H2S Laser Full Combo (10W), priced at $2,099 (£1,799), which includes laser engraving and cutting, digital cutting, and precision drawing capabilities, are available now.